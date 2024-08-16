Wiaan Mulder stars with Test best figures: ‘I tried to keep it simple’

On a day that belonged to the fast bowlers, 17 wickets fell at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown.

Wiaan Mulder in action for the Proteas against the West Indies on Thursday. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder said he “tried to keep it simple” on a spicy pitch at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana on Thursday when he recorded his career-best Test bowling figures on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies.

Mulder, along with West Indies quick Shamar Joseph, was the star on a day when 17 wickets tumbled to leave the Test interestingly poised.

The first Test, in Port of Spain last week, ended in a draw after rain and bad weather impacted the match.

But while that pitch in Trinidad was slow, the one the batters faced in Georgetown on Thursday was bouncy and quick.

Partnership of Piedt and Burger

After winning the toss and opting to bat, South Africa were bowled out for 160 with last pair Dane Piedt (38 not out) and Nandre Burger (23) contributing 63 runs for the last wicket.

Joseph, playing a Test on his home ground for the first time was the chief destroyer of the Proteas lineup, taking 5/33.

But the West Indies found the going equally challenging and by the close of play were 97/7, with Mulder taking 4/18 in six overs.

The all-rounder said the last wicket partnership between Piedt and Burger, both brought into the side to strengthen the bowling attack after the first Test, was crucial.

“It was a case of trying to take it as deep as we could. We know how last wicket partnerships can break teams,” he said.

“The important thing is we had something to bowl to (when we came out to bat).

“We watched how they bowled, and we knew there was a lot in the pitch. We tried to get what we could out of it.”

Keeping it simple

While Mulder admitted he tried to get “greedy” at a stage, keeping it simple worked best on the day.

“The aim was to bowl top of off and that’s where all the action happened.

“I bowled similarly to Shamar (Joseph) … to present the seam, and try get movement off the pitch. I just tried to keep it simple … tried to do nothing magically, but bowl middle of the crease and try hit the top of the stumps.”

West Indies will continue their first innings on Friday still trailing South Africa by 63 runs.