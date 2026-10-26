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Wiaan Mulder ‘coming of age’ as Test bowler for the Proteas

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

26 October 2026

02:06 pm

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The Proteas all-rounder has been described as being in 'phenomenal form' during the series against Australia.

Wiaan Mulder

Wiaan Mulder at Monday’s Proteas training session ahead of the third Test against Australia, starting Tuesday. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

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As wicket-keeper for the Proteas cricket team, Ryan Rickleton is probably the best man to be making assessments of his team’s bowlers.

And it’s no surprise he used the word “phenomenal” to describe team-mate Wiaan Mulder’s recent form with red ball in the Test series against Australia.

The Proteas all-rounder took 4/68 in 27 overs in the first innings and returned with 0/24 in four overs in the second innings in the lost Durban Test. In Gqeberha in the second Test Mulder was back in the wickets column, taking 2/14 (9.3 overs) and 3/64 in 21 overs.

In Durban, in the absence of the injured Kagiso Rabada, Mulder opened the bowling, while in the second Test, with Rabada back, he was first change.

‘Phenomenal’

Rickelton, who at times stood up to the stumps to Mulder at George’s Park, said the all-rounder was in the bowling form of his life.

“He’s definitely [in good form with the ball],” said Rickelton ahead of the start of the third Test in Cape Town on Tuesday. The series is locked at 1-1.

“Wiaan is bowling a lot quicker, he’s running in a lot more,” added Rickelton.

“I think the responsibility he was given, of leading the attack, of opening the bowling with Marco [Jansen] in Durban, has allowed him to come to the party. He’s feeling more confident. He’s not just a fourth seamer to kill some overs, he’s there to bowl to good plans and good spells and take wickets … that’s brought confidence.”

Rickelton continued: “He’s coming of age, especially with the ball. I can see the way he’s running in and the intensity in the way he’s bowling. He’s been phenomenal for us in these last two games … and he will have a massive role to play this week.”

Rabada’s return

Rickelton, who has taken over the wicket-keeping duties from Kyle Verreynne and is now batting down the order, said it was also good to have Rabada back in the side. The fast bowler picked up 2/33 and 4/77 in his return in Gqeberha.

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“KG has a massive presence in the changeroom, and on the field,” said Rickelton.

“His being in the team allows Marco to express himself more … maybe Marco felt the burden of leading the attack in the first Test. So with KG there who gets the ball rolling, it’s easier for the other guys to jump on.”

The third and final Test in the series gets underway at Newlands at 10.30am Tuesday.

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