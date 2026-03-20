Black Caps take 2-1 series lead after cruising to victory over Proteas

The hosts reached their 137-run target with 22 balls to spare.

South Africa failed to gain any dominance with bat or ball on Friday, as New Zealand racked up an eight-wicket victory in the third T20 International in Auckland.

Chasing 137 runs to win, the hosts reached their target with 22 deliveries to spare as they took a 2-1 series lead with two games to play.

“We lost wickets early and it’s tough to recover from 46/5,” Proteas captain Jeshav Maharaj said after the match.

“The lower order rallied to give us some runs on the board, but the batting we did in the first 10 overs really put us behind.”

Proteas innings

Batting first, after losing the toss, seven Proteas players reached double figures but nobody kicked on, and seam bowler Nqobani Mokoena top-scored with 26 runs off 20 balls to keep the tail wagging as the tourists were restricted to 136/9 in their 20 overs.

All six of the Black Caps bowlers who were given the ball took wickets, with Mitchell Santner (2/21), Ben Sears (2/27) and Kyle Jamieson (2/42) grabbing two scalps each, while Lockie Ferguson did well to strangle the Proteas, taking 1/9 from his four overs.

Black Caps innings

Under no real pressure in response, New Zealand’s top-order batters laid a solid foundation with Devon Conway and Tom Latham combining in a 96-run partnership for the first wicket.

Conway was removed in the 11th over when spin bowler Keshav Maharaj had him caught by Rubin Hermann after contributing 39 runs off 26 balls.

After he was dismissed, Latham carried the Black Caps over the line, hitting an unbeaten 63 off 55 – his fourth T20 International half-century – as they reached 137/2 in the 17th over of their innings.

The fourth of five T20 matches between SA and New Zealand will be played in Wellington on Sunday (8.15am start).