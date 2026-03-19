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Close rivalry: Proteas and Black Caps share blood

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By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

19 March 2026

05:17 pm

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Proteas

Proteas players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand batter Devon Conway during the second T20 International in Hamilton earlier this week. Picture: Michael Bradley/AFP/Getty Images

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Both teams acknowledge there is a lot of crossover between the two sides, as South Africa gear up for the third T20 International against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday (8.15am start).

Having stood up in the second match of the series, playing a key role in levelling the scores at 1-1, SA-born top-order batter Devon Conway said he knew a fair amount about his opposition.

The Black Caps opener bashed 60 runs off 49 balls in the second match of the campaign, laying the foundation for his team’s 68-run victory in Hamilton earlier this week, as the hosts hit back from a seven-wicket defeat in the opening game of the series.

He wasn’t the only SA-born player in the Kiwi squad, with 23-year-old middle-order batter Bevon Jacobs hailing from Pretoria, but Jacobs moved to New Zealand when he was three years old.

Conway, 34, was born in Johannesburg and played for the Dolphins and the Lions before he switched allegiance, moving to New Zealand at the age of 26 in 2017.

In addition, former Proteas mentor Rob Walter was in charge of the Black Caps team after being appointed as their head coach last year.

Conway said it helped knowing some of the players in the SA squad, as well as understanding the “secret” communication between the Proteas players when they spoke in Afrikaans.

“I have played with some of the South Africa guys growing up and if they speak Afrikaans I can understand,” Conway said.

Proteas fans in New Zealand

Conversely, with nearly 100,000 South African expats living in New Zealand, Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj said the tourists were pleased to have significant support during their five-match T20 International tour.

While they were playing away from home, Maharaj felt there was some love from the host nation’s spectators.

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“It’s good to have fans wherever we go,” said Maharaj, standing in for regular Proteas skipper Aiden Markram who was being rested.

Ahead of the men’s match on Friday, the Proteas women will face New Zealand in the third game of their T20 International series in Auckland in the early hours of the morning (3.45am SA time) as part of a double header series.

Going into Friday’s fixture, the national women’s side are also level at 1-1 after two matches in their campaign against the hosts.

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