Blacks Caps strengthen grip as Proteas brace for thumping defeat

Kane Williamson hit his second century of the match for the hosts.

Clyde Fortuin plays a shot for South Africa during the third day of the first Test against New Zealand. Picture: Joe Allison/Getty Images

South Africa had no response with bat or ball on Tuesday, and were left facing an insurmountable task at the close of play on day three of the first Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

After resuming their first innings at 80/4 in the morning, still trailing by 431 runs, the Proteas were unable to launch much of a recovery.

Middle-order batter Keegan Peterson produced the strongest resistance, hitting a patient 45 runs off 132 balls, but the tourists were unable to bounce back from a top-order collapse as they were bundled out for 162 midway through the second session.

Spin bowler Mitchell Santner (3/34) and seamer Matt Henry (3/31) spearheaded the Blacks Caps attack, preventing partnerships from building as they strangled the Proteas line-up.

Williamson century

Leading by 349 at the start of their second innings, New Zealand strengthened their grip on the match with top-order batter Kane Williamson racing to his second century of the match.

Williamson, who made 118 in the first innings, was eventually removed in the penultimate over of the day when Proteas captain Neil Brand had him caught behind by Clyde Fortuin for 109 runs, with the skipper taking his eighth wicket of the match.

The Black Caps reached 179/4 at stumps, holding a 528-run lead with six wickets remaining in their second innings.