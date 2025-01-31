Brevis, Hendricks lead MI Cape Town to big win against Pretoria Capitals

The last round of league matches on Saturday and Sunday will determine who finishes top of the pile.

Thanks to some of the most destructive batting you’ll see anywhere in T20 cricket by young Dewald Brevis, who was well supported by Reeza Hendricks, MI Cape Town powered to the top of the SA20 log on Friday night after registering a 27-run win against hosts, the Pretoria Capitals, in Centurion.

MI Cape Town lead the way with 30 log points, followed by Paarl Royals, with 28 points, with one round of matches to go.

MI Cape Town and the Capitals meet again, in Cape Town on Sunday, while the Royals face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Gqeberha on Saturday, ensuring the first-placed team will only be known after the last game. It will either be MI Cape Town or the Paarl Royals.

The Sunrisers and Joburg Super Kings, who are both in action on Saturday, are fighting it out for positions three and four, as the Capitals and Durban’s Super Giants are now out of the running to make the playoffs.

After being set a massive 223 to win on Friday night, the Capitals were restricted to 195/8, 27 runs short of their target, despite some good batting by Will Jacks (39 off 22), Will Smeed (52 off 36), Ashton Turner (22 off eight) and Keagan Lion-Cachet (34 not out off 18).

Destructive Brevis

Earlier, the men from Cape Town made the most of one of the friendliest batting tracks in the country, as they posted a mammoth 222/3 with Hendricks and Brevis leading the charge.

Veteran Hendricks, who has been left out of the Proteas’ Champions Trophy squad that will play at the 50-overs tournament from the end of this month in Pakistan, hit a destructive 77 not out from 44 balls coming in at number three, while young Brevis played an extraordinary innings of 73 not out off 32 balls at the back end to get his team to the highest total this season.

Hendricks hit four fours and five sixes, while Brevis smashed six fours and six sixes.

They came together at 80/3 in the ninth over, sharing a partnership of 142 runs in 68 balls.

Rassie van der Dussen (30 off 20) and Ryan Rickelton (22 off 13) ensured MI Cape Town got off to a strong start, laying the foundation for the destruction delivered by Hendricks and Brevis.