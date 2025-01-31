Super Kings believe they have what it takes in tight battle for SA20 playoffs

Three teams - Joburg Super Kings, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Pretoria Capitals - after fighting for two spots in the knockout stages.

Donovan Ferreira celebrates a wicket with Joburg Super Kings teammates during their match against Paarl Royals on Thursday. Picture: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics

Despite their inconsistent performances leaving them scratching for crucial points in the closing stages of the opening round, all-rounder Donovan Ferreira insists the Joburg Super Kings remain confident of progressing, as the race for the SA20 playoffs goes down to the wire this weekend.

The Super Kings defeated the high-flying Paarl Royals by seven wickets at the Wanderers on Thursday night to keep their playoff hopes alive ahead of their last match of the league stage against Durban’s Super Giants at the Wanderers on Saturday (5.30pm start).

“It’s obviously not nice as a team (to produce inconsistent results) but it hasn’t gotten us down,” said Ferreira, who took 3/23 with the ball against Paarl Royals.

“We’ve just stuck to our guns and stuck to our processes, and we just want to get better each game.”

Clear communication with players

Ferreira said clear communication throughout the tournament from Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming and captain Faf du Plessis, particularly with the younger team members, had helped the players keep their heads up even after losing matches.

“They are both really clear with their communication, so we know what to expect,” Ferreira said.

“There’s no up-and-down, and I know our performances maybe haven’t shown that, but that gives us a lot of clarity and freedom as players because we know we can just go out and give our best.”

Various permutations

While the Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town have already qualified for the playoffs, there are all sorts of permutations heading into this weekend’s last few matches of the league stage, with multiple teams still fighting for spots.

If the Capitals lose to MI Cape Town on Friday night, defending champions the Sunrisers will book their spot in the playoffs ahead of their game against Paarl Royals in Gqeberha on Saturday (1pm start).

And even if the Capitals win, the Sunrisers could still progress automatically with a bonus-point win on Saturday.

If the Capitals lose against MI Cape Town, they could still qualify for the knockout stages if the Super Kings lose their game this weekend.

Regardless of Friday night’s result, if the Sunrisers lose on Saturday and the Super Kings win, the Joburg side will progress. And if the Sunrisers win without a bonus point and the Super Kings win with a bonus point, the Super Kings will qualify for the playoffs.