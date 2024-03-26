Cricket

26 Mar 2024

02:59 pm

Burger and De Zorzi rewarded for their form with national contracts

The Proteas Women’s contracted squad has increased from 15 to 16 players.

Nandre Burger

Fast bowler Nandre Burger has been awarded a CSA contract. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Western Province fast bowler Nandre Burger and batter Tony de Zorzi have been awarded their first national contracts by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Another paceman, Gerald Coetzee, was upgraded to a full contract during the 2023-24 season and has been retained for the 2024-25 season, while all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo returns to the contracted Proteas squad.

Meanwhile, the Proteas Women’s contracted squad has increased from 15 to 16 players, with Dolphins fast bowler Ayanda Hlubi and Titans all-rounder Eliz-Mari Marx earning their maiden national contracts following an impressive debut international season.

Proteas contracted squad 2024-25

Temba Bavuma (Lions), Nandre Burger (WP), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

Proteas Women’s contracted squad 2024-25

Anneke Bosch (Titans), Tazmin Brits (Badgers), Nadine de Klerk (WP), Lara Goodall (WP), Ayanda Hlubi (Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (Lions), Marizanne Kapp (WP), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Masabata Klaas (Titans), Suné Luus (Titans), Eliz-Mari Marx (Titans), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Chloé Tryon (Lions), Delmi Tucker (WP), Laura Wolvaardt (Titans).

This story was first published on sacricketmag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

