Calculating but caring: Keshav Maharaj backed as Test captain for first time

Wiaan Mulder believes the Proteas' Keshav Maharaj will acquit himself well as he plays as Test captain for the first time.

Keshav Maharaj has been named captain for the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe starting on Saturday. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has confidence that Keshav Maharaj will lead well when he makes his debut as Test captain in the upcoming two-Test series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

The spinner has stood in whenever needed in the shorter formats since 2021, but with Temba Bavuma out with a hamstring injury, this is the first time Maharaj has been named captain for a Test match.

While Zimbabwe had a breakthrough Test win over Bangladesh in April, it was just one out of three Test wins in the last 10 years (the others came against Afghanistan in 2021 and Bangladesh in 2018).

Still, Mulder said it was a side that could beat any team on their day, and the Proteas would need Maharaj’s calculating mind and ability to inspire players to carry the day.

Proud moment in his career

“It’s a real proud moment for him in his career. I think he’s always had aspirations to be a captain of a Test team, which is ultimately the pinnacle of the game,” Mulder said.

“I am very excited for him and I think he is going to be a great captain.”

Mulder said when he made his first-class debut, Maharaj sent him a text message encouraging him and telling him he was proud of what he had achieved.

“And this is coming from a complete stranger. I think that sums him up as a person. As much as he’s very rigid in the way he goes about his game — he knows exactly how many balls he needs to bowl, where he needs to bowl, how hard he needs to work to get his fitness …

“I think that’s what he will bring towards being a captain, very calculated, understanding of what the game needs, and caring about the people around him.”

Maharaj one of the best spinners in SA history

Mulder also praised Maharaj as a player, calling him one of South Africa’s best spin bowlers. He’s the leading wicket-taker among spin bowlers for South Africa, having 199 Test scalps at an average of 29.71. Historically, Hugh Tayfield has a better average and economy, which would put him in the overall lead in the minds of cricket purists.

However, Maharaj’s character and belief in his players as a captain were what would bring the best out of the team.

“Kesh is someone I look up to, and I have since the beginning of my career,” Mulder concluded.

The first Test of two gets underway in Bulawayo on Saturday.