Burger returns as Pretorius, Hermann earn maiden T20I Proteas call-ups

Big names make their return from injury as rising talents get a chance to impress in the T20I tri-series against New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

Fast bowler Nandre Burger returns to the Proteas setup after an injury lay-off since October. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad included four maiden T20I call-ups in his 14-player squad for next month’s tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Harare.

Rassie van der Dussen will captain the side while Corbin Bosch, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Rubin Hermann and Senuran Muthusamy could make their debuts.

Pretorius finished as the SA20 leading run-scorer with 397 runs at a strike rate of more than 166.

Batting at number three, Hermann recorded 333 runs at a strike rate of 128.08 and an equally impressive average of 41.43. Bosch, who is already capped in ODIs and Tests, played a key role in MI Cape Town’s maiden SA20 title-winning campaign last season, taking 11 wickets in eight matches.

Meanwhile, Muthusamy is one of three frontline spinners in the squad, alongside George Linde and Nqaba Peter.

Big names return to Proteas

Dewald Brevis makes his return to the T20I setup, having last featured in two matches against Australia in 2023.

Fast bowler Nandre Burger is back in the national setup for the first time since October after recovering from a lumbar stress fracture, while Gerald Coetzee, now fully fit following a groin injury, last played for the Proteas in November.

The tri-series also marks Conrad’s first T20I assignment since being appointed as the senior men’s all-format head coach. He said the series marks the start of their preparation for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

“With several senior players rested as part of their workload management, it creates space for these players to step in and show what they can offer, and bring them into contention for World Cup selection,” Conrad said.

“Having three quality spin options gives us a great deal of variety, especially in conditions like Harare. Senuran has been impressive in the domestic setup and his ability to contribute with the bat adds great balance to the squad.

South Africa will open the tri-series against Zimbabwe on 14 July at Harare Sports Club.

Proteas squad for the tri-series

Rassie van der Dussen (captain, Lions), Corbin Bosch (Titans), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Nandre Burger (Western Province), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Rubin Hermann (North-West Dragons), George Linde (Western Province), Kwena Maphaka (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Warriors), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Lhuan-dré Pretorius (Titans) and Andile Simelane (Dolphins).

Fixtures

Monday, 14 July – 1pm: Zimbabwe vs South Africa at Harare Sports Club

Wednesday, 16 July – 1pm: South Africa vs New Zealand at Harare Sports Club

Friday, 18 July – 1pm: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand at Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 20 July – 1pm: Zimbabwe vs South Africa at Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 22 July – 1pm: New Zealand vs South Africa at Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 24 July – 1pm: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand at Harare Sports Club

Saturday, 26 July – 1pm: Number 1 vs Number 2 at Harare Sports Club