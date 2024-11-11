Chances given to Proteas players for home tour against England

The SA team will face the tourists in seven matches across all three formats.

Some new players will be given opportunities when the Proteas women host England in a historic tour starting later this month, which includes the first women’s Test match to be played in South Africa in more than 22 years.

Cricket South Africa announced the limited overs squads on Monday for the tour, which will feature three T20 matches, three ODI games and the first women’s Test contested on SA soil since March 2002.

The 14-member T20 squad comprises 14 players, including three individuals who did not form part of the squad that reached the final of the recent T20 World Cup in the UAE.

All-rounders Eliz-Mari Marx and Nondumiso Shangase join the group alongside batter Faye Tunnicliffe, who has been recalled to the national squad after a three-year absence.

The trio have replaced Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka, who will be rested for this series, as well as wicketkeeper Mieke de Ridder.

Seshnie Naidu is also unavailable, with the 18-year-old spin bowler focussing on her academic commitments as she completes her matric exams.

Meanwhile, the 15-player ODI squad will welcome back fast bowler Ayanda Hlubi and left-hander Lara Goodall.

Kapp, Khaka and de Ridder will also rejoin the squad for the ODI series, along with experienced seam bowler Masabata Klaas.

Tough tour expected

“Everyone is looking forward to the multi-format series against England, and we know it’s not going to be an easy one,” said interim Proteas coach Dillon du Preez.

“It’s always a tough series against them. We know that we need to make sure that our planning is spot on and so far it’s been interesting.

“We would like to have the same approach as we had in the recent T20 World Cup. We would still like to grow as a team and continue working on our T20 playing philosophy.

“So we decided to give one or two players a chance in the T20I series to prove themselves and also to give us a chance to look at what stock we have available and what skills we need to work on.”

The Proteas women will face England in the first T20 match of their tour in East London on 24 November.

T20I squad

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe

ODI squad

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon