OPINION: Latest Proteas defeat draws dreaded ‘C’ word from its dark closet

South Africa collapsed under pressure against New Zealand in their Champions Trophy semifinal.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma (right) and batter Ryan Rickelton walk off the field after New Zealand’s innings during the Champions Trophy semifinal in Lahore on Wednesday. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

We’ve used the word ‘chokers’ so freely in South African cricket that it’s become an overused term which makes people cringe.

And I never liked the word in the first place. As many times as we have failed to win major trophies, it hardly seems fair to compare one generation to another, and it seems a bit silly to suggest that teams have felt pressure due to the shortfalls of previous teams with completely different players.

For the first time, however, I am really starting to think that this pressure is being carried over generations, and for the first time in ages, I have to call the Proteas chokers.

With an incredibly strong batting line-up and a well-rounded bowling unit, the SA team had a real chance of securing the Champions Trophy title in Pakistan this week.

As good as they looked in the group stages, however, they were outplayed in every department in their semifinal against New Zealand.

Key moments in the game

There were a few points in the match where the Proteas needed to either attack or push hard on defence, and on each occasion they crumbled.

The struggle to break the second-wicket partnership between centurions Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson placed them on the back foot, and then South Africa’s bowlers were unable to contain the Black Caps’ big-hitting middle-order batters.

In their chase, the SA team started well, with Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen looking good at the crease, and while a massive partnership probably wasn’t necessary, once they got their eyes in, one of those players needed to kick on.

David Miller produced a standout performance, but he was left with far too much to do at the death with most of the middle order falling apart, and as well as he played, he never really had a chance to win the match for his team.

When they needed the bowlers to strike, or to contain the opposition, they fell short. When they needed the top order to kick on, or the middle-order to pick up the run rate while holding onto wickets, they fell short.

Proteas thumped

South Africa didn’t just lose to New Zealand. They were thumped, and it was only the unbeaten knock from Miller down the order that made the result look a little closer than it actually was.

If it wasn’t for Miller, they would have been crushed by more than 100 runs, which probably would have been a more accurate reflection of the game.

I still don’t like the word ‘chokers’ and I don’t want to suggest the current crop of players are feeling the pressure of the failures of previous generations.

But what else can I say? They had a chance, yet again, and they collapsed under pressure, as they so often do.

We can stop calling the national team chokers when they stop choking.