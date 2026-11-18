The process is being put in place to allow players to air their views.

Cricket Australia on Wednesday ruled out reopening an investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal but will launch an independent forum for players to share their version of events as a “circuit breaker”.

Festering wounds over what happened in the third Test at Cape Town eight years ago reopened last week when Usman Khawaja released his autobiography.

In the book, he alleged that the whole team knew about the plot to rough up the ball with sandpaper to make it swing, an allegation strenuously denied by current captain Pat Cummins.

A Cricket Australia probe at the time concluded only skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were in the know, with all three sent home in disgrace and banned.

Warner, who has backed Khawaja’s new version of events, over the weekend accused CA of conducting “a shoddy investigation”, claiming not all players were interviewed.

CA chief executive Todd Greenberg said the past week had been an “incredibly difficult and uncomfortable time for the game and for everyone who was involved”.

But, speaking in Hobart ahead of Australia’s one-day clash with England on Wednesday, Greenberg was adamant that “the investigation has been completed” and ruled out making it public, citing confidentiality.

Interim chairman David Boon said instead that a forum, likely led by a former judge, would be established.

But there would be no new sanctions coming out of it.

“After careful discussion, we agreed to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018 to share their experiences and their perspectives,” he said.

“We believe it is time for a circuit breaker. This is not about litigating the past. It is about giving the opportunity to those involved to have their voices heard.

“Australian cricket is at its strongest when we’re united, and we owe it to everyone who loves the game to make every reasonable effort to move forward together with understanding, respect and perspective.”