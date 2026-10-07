Is sledging dead? Not quite, says Proteas assistant coach Ashwell Prince

Two of cricket's biggest rivals will meet in three Tests, starting this Friday.

Test matches might be played in more friendly conditions nowadays than in years gone by, but don’t for one minute think the “spice” has completely gone out of the game.

That’s the opinion of Proteas batting coach Ashwell Prince ahead of the first of three Tests between South Africa and Australia, starting at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.

Test matches between these old rivals have regularly dished up memorable sledges, with the likes of David Boon, Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting famous for their chirps.

On the South African front, Allan Donald, Mark Boucher, and Dale Steyn have had their voices heard in the middle.

But, in recent times, interactions between rivals seem much milder than before.

Ashwell Prince played in the era of teams going hard at each other in the middle. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

More interaction between players

Prince said it has to do with the growth of T20 cricket around the world and players from all over sharing change-rooms.

“These days players share dressing rooms because of the nature of cricket around the world,” said Prince.

“They’re all big buddies, so I don’t know if that plays a role in how much spice there is in a fixture.

“But at end of day, I can promise you when it comes to a Test match hovering, and being in the balance, that T20 dressing room vibe where everybody loves each other goes out the window pretty quickly.

“This is about winning a Test match for your country. When it’s time to step up our boys will step up and I’m sure they (Australia) will as well.”

Tough oppositon

Prince added Australia remained formidable foes even though they were going through transition, especially in their batting department.

“Test cricket is hard, and playing against Australia is hard, whether away or at home,” said Prince.

“Yes, they’re in transition in the batting department, but not in their bowling, and as we know Australian cricket is more than just the 11 guys on the field. They’ve got a certain mentality and approach to the game, and when they’re on the front foot, they can be quite aggressive.

“We’re fully aware of what they’ll bring to this series.”