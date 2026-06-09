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Johan Botha steps down as Queensland and Brisbane Heat coach

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

9 June 2026

08:27 am

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Botha failed to win a trophy and reports have suggested he was forced out of the position.

Johan Botha

Queensland head coach Johan Botha talking to players during a Sheffield Shield match. Sarah Reed/Getty Images

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Former Proteas white-ball captain Johan Botha on Tuesday quit as coach of Queensland and the Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat with a year left on his contract.

The 44-year-old steered Queensland to the Sheffield Shield final in his first year at the helm, but failed to win a trophy with reports saying he was forced out.

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine, currently head coach of Australia A, is among those being touted as a replacement.

‘Strong contribution’

Queensland Cricket chief Terry Svenson thanked Botha for his commitment.

“While we haven’t achieved all of our on-field goals, Johan has made a strong contribution towards the development of the next generation of Queensland and Brisbane Heat players,” he said.

“Despite this decision, Johan’s contributions to our high performance group have been valued.”

Botha played five Tests, 78 ODIs and 40 T20 internationals for South Africa between 2005 and 2012, captaining both white-ball sides during that time.

He was previously head coach of the Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

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