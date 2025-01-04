BIG READ: Wiaan Mulder finally feels at home in Proteas team

'I scored my maiden international hundred, I have had a couple of important (bowling) spells where I have taken wickets. I feel like I am a key feature in the slips for this team.'

Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder seems to be ageing like a fine wine, having solidified himself in the South African setup, after an up and down start to his international career.

Mulder was a schoolboy prodigy, attending St Stithians College in Johannesburg and representing all the Gauteng age group teams, so a lot was expected of him after he made his senior first class debut at just 18 years old.

He went on to make his Proteas ODI debut at 19, Test debut at 21 and T20I debut at 23, but struggled to bolt down a permanent place in the setup, leading to him being in and out of the team over the years.

Starting to live up to expectations

Only in the past year has the now 26-year-old Mulder solidified himself as a regular, with him finally producing the kind of performances that were expected of him from the start.

Mulder is back in the Proteas Test side for the New Year’s Test against Pakistan at Newlands, returning straight to the starting 11 after missing the past month with a fractured finger injury that he picked up in the first Test against Sri Lanka towards the end of November.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, he explained it had been a long road, after fighting numerous mental problems, which stunted his growth during the early years of his career.

“I have had this conversation with Shuks (Test coach Shukri Conrad), Rob (Walter, white ball coach) and all the coaches before. You want to play for this team so badly … but I still feel like it has been stop-start, and some days I get here and feel, ‘flip I have to play well today’,” said Mulder ahead of the Newlands Test.

“The difference is that back then this was all I had. This was all I knew. I have wanted to play for my country since I was a little kid. Then you get a chance, and in many ways I wasn’t sure in my heart if I was good enough to consistently put in performances at this level.

“I don’t think anyone really knows until you play, so the difference now is that I have had a couple of seasons where I played in England and put in match winning performances.

“I scored my maiden international hundred, I have had a couple of important (bowling) spells where I have taken wickets. I feel like I am a key feature in the slips for this team. So there are a lot of good things that I can look back on and rely on when it’s difficult and I think I am unworthy.”

Wiaan Mulder bowling for the Proteas against the West Indies in Guyana last year. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

‘Not here to fill a spot’

Mulder continued: “I am here to win a game for my country, I am not just here to fill a spot. The word that has been so hard for me over the years is potential. You can potentially fill so many gaps, your potential is that you can play all formats for your country.

“Those are all nice things but how I am going to get there has been so frustrating for me. When you keep making mental errors. How am I going to solve this problem, how am I going to get better in the crunch moments, how am I going to get better when it’s easy?

“There are so many mental aspects of the game that have grown so much for me and it has only really come in the past year.”

Mulder admitted that working with former star Australian allrounder Shane Watson, who coached him in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA, and is also a mental skills coach, has been a game changer for him and has helped him immensely, changing his entire perspective.

“I worked with Shane Watson in the MLC last year and it honestly changed my perspective on what I should be thinking leading up to a game and in the moment. I learned so much from that moment and I think that has been the biggest change in my game.”

Mulder also admitted the belief shown in him by Conrad from his junior days has also played a big part in him always believing he had what it takes, if he could just get himself right.

“Shuks has backed me from my academy days. He was my academy coach back then. He has always said to me that I can play a massive part in South African cricket,” said Mulder.

“Not just in this team but in all of the teams, if I managed to pull my finger. So it is really nice to be backed by somebody. Not just because he is the head coach, but as someone who believes in me away from all the extra nonsense.”

‘Freedom to express yourself’

After winning the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan in Centurion, the Proteas qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played at Lord’s in London in June, and Mulder explained that the culture in the team has allowed players to express themselves and thrive, which has led to their success.

“The culture of this environment in particular is one that creates freedom for guys to go and express themselves,” said Mulder.

“I think the thing is when you don’t feel like you are playing for your life every time you play, you sum up conditions better, you are a bit more present, and you can really focus on what you have to do to win a game or just contribute in that session.

“I think with Shuks being that kind of character, who creates that freedom and backing in so many players, we all kind of play for a similar reason.

“The big goal was for us to reach this WTC final and not really worry about whether you are playing or not playing, but on what you can do to contribute in order for us to get there and hopefully win, and do something special.”