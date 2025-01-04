Rickelton happy to bat anywhere in order as he chases Test double hundred

'I just want to score Test runs and play for this team.'

Ryan Rickelton of South Africa celebrates after scoring 150 runs during day one of the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

He’s batted in just about every position in the Proteas top order, but on Friday at a packed Newlands Ryan Rickelton showed why many consider him to be a specialist opener after he struck a wonderful 176 not out in the team’s first innings total of 316/4 on day one of the second Test against Pakistan.

Together with Temba Bavuma, who scored an equally impressive 106 runs, the pair put on 235 runs for the fourth wicket to give South Africa a strong hold on the match going into day two on Saturday.

It was Rickelton’s second Test century in just his 10th match, after scoring 101 in Gqeberha in early December against Sri Lanka. On that occasion he batted at number three.

The 28-year-old said after the day’s play on Friday that he wasn’t bothered where he batted in the order, as long as he could get a chance to score Test runs.

‘Score Test runs’

“Shucks (coach Shukri Conrad) spoke to me in the nets (on Thursday) and told me he wouldn’t put me in a position he didn’t think I could do (handle),” said Rickelton about being asked to open in place of the injured Tony de Zorzi.

“I said to him, I just want to bat, it doesn’t matter where. I’ve trained a lot against the new ball, fronted up at the top for the Lions, it’s a normal thing. The biggest challenge is mentally … but I just want to bat and score Test runs and play for this team.”

Rickelton and Bavuma played brilliantly after the Proteas had been reduced to 72/3 before lunch on Friday. The opener admitted Pakistan had won the day’s opening session.

“I thought we lost that session, after Aiden (Markram, 17) and myself did a good job up front initially, but losing those three wickets gave them the session.

“But, I knew the wicket was playing well, and knew we needed to lock in with a partnership, stretch the game,” said Rickelton about the rebuilding the Proteas did.

“That was our way back in. Temba emphasised the fact of playing straight and doing the basics well and I think we did that well.

“The first innings will be important here, so we need to maximise on Saturday, especially against the new ball.”

Rickelton will be hunting a first Test double century on Saturday, needing just 24 runs to get to the landmark. Taking the crease with him will be David Bedingham (4).