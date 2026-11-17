Ackerman made 157 runs on day two of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh.

Having narrowly missed out on a century in his second career Test against Australia last month, Marques Ackerman was relieved to follow through in his third match for the Proteas against Bangladesh at the Wanderers on Monday.

In the Test series decider against the Baggy Greens at Newlands, Ackerman had made 95 runs in South Africa’s first innings.

Against Bangladesh, also in his team’s first innings, Ackerman ran rampant on day two, hitting 157 off 164 to play a key role in keeping the hosts in the hunt.

“The last time I was in a press conference I said it was motivation to try get it (a ton) the next time I had the opportunity, so it was a big relief and a lot of emotion came out,” Ackerman said.

“It was a special feeling, especially that my family was also here, so that was an awesome feeling for me.”

Aiming for a big lead

At the close of play on Monday, South Africa had reached 287/4, trailing the Tigers by 113 runs in their first innings with six wickets in hand.

Top-order batters Ackerman and Zubayr Hamza (83 off 129) laid a solid foundation for their team, sharing 202 runs for the second wicket.

And while both players had been removed in the final session of the day, Ackerman felt the Proteas middle order had the ability to give their team a sizable lead on Tuesday’s third day of action before Bangladesh batted again.

He felt the conditions were likely to become significantly more challenging over the last couple of days of the match, and the hosts needed to take advantage while they could.

“I do think the ball is going to get lower and lower, so I think it (the wicket) could get really tricky to bat on come days four and five,” he said.

“So I think it’s crucial for us to really maximise our first batting innings.”