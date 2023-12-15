‘We’re better than that’: Miller admits Proteas were outplayed

Miller credited India captain Suryakumar Yadav for a fine performance.

David Miller top-scored for South Africa but it was not enough to put up a fight against India at the Wanderers. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Experienced batter David Miller admitted the Proteas were outplayed by India on Thursday night, after being handed a thumping 106-run defeat in the third and final match of their T20 International series at the Wanderers.

Chasing 202 runs to win, South Africa were dismantled for just 95. Wiese top scored with 35 runs but did not receive enough support from the rest of the line-up.

With the first match in Durban having been rained out and the Proteas winning the second fixture in Gqeberha by five wickets, the three-match T20 series ended in a 1-1 draw.

“Obviously it was a disappointing result,” Wiese said after the game.

“I think the wicket changed quite a bit in the second innings but I think we’re good enough to still play better than that.

“The way the guys played in the previous game (in Gqeberha) was phenomenal. They came out and played with a lot of freedom and played good cricket shots.

“The bowling as well. It’s difficult to bowl against these guys who are playing such good T20 cricket.

“So I think we did really well. We just lacked in the performance with the batting tonight.”

Captain fantastic

After being sent in to bat, India racked up 201 runs, anchored by a century from captain Suryakumar Yadav who smashed 100 runs off 56 balls (including seven fours and eight sixes) to take the game away from the hosts.

Miller credited Yadav for a fine performance, leading his side to an impressive victory.

“He’s a special player and it was a really good knock,” Miller said.

“I think the guys (Proteas bowlers) executed more often than not, and he came out and still managed to hit the fours and sixes. He manages to hit all around the ground and it’s difficult to set a field to him.”

South Africa will face India in the first of three ODI matches at the Wanderers on Sunday.