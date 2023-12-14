Proteas crushed by India as T20 series ends in a draw

India captain Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with a match-winning century

Opening batter Matthew Breetzke walks off after being dismissed in the third and final T20 match between SA and India. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Outplayed with bat and ball, South Africa were handed a comprehensive 106-run defeat by India in the third and final T20 International at the Wanderers on Thursday night.

Needing 202 runs to win, the Proteas were bowled out for 95 in the 14th over, with India ensuring the series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Proteas captain Aiden Markram made 25 runs and middle-order batter David Miller hit 35, but they received little support from the rest of the line-up.

Spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav dismantled the Proteas’ tail, returning impressive figures of 5/17.

India innings

Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with a match-winning century after his team were sent in to bat.

Yadav smashed 100 runs off 56 balls (including seven fours and eight sixes), with the skipper racking up his fourth career T20 International ton.

In the process, he combined with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in a key 112-run partnership for the third wicket.

Jaiswal made 60 off 41 to help lay the foundation, as India reached a formidable total of 201/7.

While they struggled to contain the tourists, spin bowler Keshav Maharaj shone with the ball for the Proteas, returning 2/26 from his four overs.

South Africa and India will square off at the Wanderers again on Sunday, in the first of three ODI matches between the two sides.