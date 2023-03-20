Miller eager to make an impact for Proteas against Windies

Wesley Botton

Returning to the national side, top-order batter David Miller hopes to make an impact for the Proteas as they look to level the ODI series against West Indies in the third and final match in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Miller missed the squad’s last game at the weekend due to his commitments with the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the hosts being handed a 48-run defeat after including four uncapped players in the team due to the unavailability of various senior players.

After the first match was called off without a ball being bowled, Miller was eager to play a role in securing a win and drawing the series.

Back in the green and gold

“It’s great to see the younger guys coming in to get a taste of international cricket. I think it’s really healthy at the moment with the standard we’ve got and I think it’s just a matter of time before these new guys start performing at their best,” Miller said on Monday.

“But coming in for the last ODI, it’s great to be in the green and gold and I’m really excited for tomorrow, just to add some experience. I’ve been there for many years now and I just want to make the impact that I can on and off the field.”

ALSO READ: Three new players in Proteas women’s contracted group

Though he missed an ODI for the Proteas, Miller said he was pleased with the experience he gained in Pakistan where he played eight matches for the Multan Sultans.

“You’re always learning as a cricketer, and I really felt like the bowling and the standard of cricket in the PSL was really good,” he said.

“It was great to compete out there, just to see the raw pace bowlers they have… it was a really challenging competition and we (Sultans) lost in the final but it was a really successful competition for us.”