Revealed: Three new players in Proteas women’s contracted group

Sports Reporter

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the latest 15-player Proteas Women contracted squad, in effect from 1 May, ahead of the 2023/24 season.

All-rounders Anneke Bosch and Delmi Tucker are newly contracted players while Nadine de Klerk is back among the top players for the first time since the 2021/22 season.

The trio replace the now retired Dané van Niekerk, Trisha Chetty and Lizelle Lee.

Schedule

The Proteas Women are next in action on the subcontinent with back-to-back bilateral tours against Pakistan and India in September and October this year.

South Africa will then host Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the end of 2023 in two consecutive homebound tours featuring two respective three-match, One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) series across December and January (2024).

The Proteas will wrap up their 2023/24 season with a multi-format contest away to Australia in March 2024, with the recent T20 World Cup finalists going head-to-head over three ODIs, three T20Is as well as a solitary Test match.

All of the team’s 50-over matches in the next 12 months will form part of South Africa’s ICC Women’s Championship 2022–25 campaign as part of the qualification expedition towards the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup that will be held in India.

Proteas Women 2023/24 contracted squad:

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt