Devon Conway says he ‘can’t wait to get into it’ for Joburg Super Kings

The SA-born batter signed with the Super Kings for the 2025 SA20 season.

Devon Conway, seen here during a New Zealand training session, will make his SA20 debut this weekend. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Preparing to turn out on SA soil for the first time in nearly a decade, Devon Conway is eager to play a key role for the Joburg Super Kings when he makes his SA20 debut on Saturday.

Conway, born in South Africa, has represented New Zealand at international level since 2020, and the former Lions player said yesterday he was pleased to be back at the Wanderers ahead of the Super Kings’ tournament opener against MI Cape Town on Saturday (5.30pm start).

The 33-year-old top-order batter was gearing up for his first SA20 league match after signing with the Joburg side this season.

“I’m certainly very excited to be back here in South Africa, playing cricket in this tournament,” Conway said.

“I’ve watched it over the last couple of years from New Zealand. It looks like a fantastic tournament to be part of.

“I know there’s some really good cricket and good players, so it’s a great opportunity to be back here, express my skills and catch up with some old friends of mine, and I can’t wait to get into it.”

A ‘good group’ of players

Conway said the Super Kings had some good preparation this week, despite poor weather conditions in Joburg.

“We’ve got a great squad with a great bunch of lads. We all get along really well and we’ve had a couple of good days training,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of rain around, so we’ve adjusted. We’ve been indoors at times, and we had a good practice match out in the middle.

“It’s been great just spending some time with the guys. It’s a good group and there’s a great vibe.”

Tough battle ahead

Meanwhile, Super Kings all-rounder Evan Jones admitted they were bracing for battle against the visitors after MI Cape Town won their opening match against defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Jones, however, was confident the hosts could put up a fight today in an attempt to get their campaign off to a winning start.

“Any team with momentum in a tournament like this is dangerous, and I think they have four or five Lions players, so they’ll also be familiar with the conditions,” said Jones.

“So I think they will be very dangerous, but looking at our experienced squad with a couple of good youngsters, I think if we just stick to our guns and our game plans, and we rock up on the day, it will be exciting what we can dish up.”