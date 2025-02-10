OPINION: Could this finally be Dewald Brevis’ time?

Brevis has started the year with a bang, with his superb performances in the SA20 for MI Cape Town helping them win the title and earning him the rising star award.

Dewald Brevis has endured huge expectations placed on him from an early age, and that has arguably led to him struggling to live up to expectations in his cricketing career so far.

The 21-year-old burst onto the world scene in 2022, when he broke the record for the most runs scored at an U19 Cricket World Cup, and was named player of the tournament.

That secured him a lucrative T20 contract in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians, although he didn’t manage to impress in the few opportunities he got that year.

However, he showed his burgeoning talent back in South Africa later that year in October when he broke another world record, this time on the senior front.

In a T20 game he smashed an incredible 162 off 57 balls for the Titans against the Knights, which was the fastest T20 150 in history after he reached the mark off just 52 balls.

He almost exclusively played T20 cricket during the early stages of his senior career, and that may also have cost him, as his early first class and list A form did not live up to his T20 hype.

Brevis has been included in a number of Proteas squads, in all three formats, but has only played two T20I games, against Australia in 2023.

Last year was an up and down one for him, but he seems to have finally started to come right in the longer formats, with him impressing for the Titans in both first class and list A cricket.

SA20 rising star

Brevis has now started 2025 with a bang, back in his ‘favoured’ format of T20, as he helped MI Cape Town clinch a first SA20 title.

Brevis finished sixth on the batting rankings, scoring 291 runs, took a few wickets with the ball and was brilliant in the field, taking a number of stunning catches and effecting a few superb run outs, which led to him being named the competition’s rising star.

“I have been working really hard in the quiet times when no one really knows about it. There are a few things that I’ve changed. I am all for hard work and putting in the graft, and that’s what I did,” said Brevis after receiving the award.

“Last year was a bit of a rollercoaster. But it’s nice to start this year nicely and contribute for MI Cape Town to help them get the win.

“I love it (contributing in all three departments). Whenever I put my foot over the rope I literally just want to do whatever I can for the team. So it was just lovely to be out there.

“Whether it was fielding and just trying to follow the ball, or trying to create something with the ball (when bowling). Whatever I could do to contribute to the team.”

The question now is whether Brevis can continue the momentum he has built up over a strong domestic season so far, and build on that, possibly on the international front later this year.