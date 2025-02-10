Opinion

10 Feb 2025

08:00 am

South Africans treated action-packed weekend of sport

The weekend was all capped off with a resounding victory for South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis.

South Africa sports cricket football

South African UFC fighter, Dricus Du Plessis. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

South Africans were treated to an action-packed weekend of sport, from rugby to football to mixed martial arts and cricket.

Sundowns outlined their Premiership title credentials for an eighth straight league trophy and a record 15th in total when they thumped Orlando Pirates 4-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

It was a good weekend for Pretoria teams as the Bulls held on for a narrow 33-32 United Rugby Championship win over the Stormers in Cape Town in a bruising encounter.

Then all eyes were focused on the Wanderers for the SA20 final between MI Cape Town and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape after the popular tournament reached its climax.

ALSO READ: Strickland beaten ‘fair and square’ as Dricus says he wants Chimaev next

The Sunrisers won the first two editions of the tournament in 2023 and 2024, but Cape Town were far too strong, romping to a 76-run win after only losing two matches the entire SA20.

And the weekend was all capped off with a resounding victory for South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis when he won a points decision against American Sean Strickland in Sydney.

It was his ninth UFC win in a row, and his second title defence of his world middleweight title.

Du Plessis may have divided a nation when he wore a “Trump prefers champions” shirt in the lead-up to the fight, but you have to love a patriotic athlete, who walks out to the South African national anthem with the national flag draped across his shoulders.

Dricus Du Plessis Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) SA20 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

