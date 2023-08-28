Dewald Brevis excited about Proteas chance: ‘A dream come true’

"I must say I am so excited because it’s going to be proper heat and lots of fighting so I can’t wait for that."

Dewald Brevis, left, and Tristan Stubbs of the Proteas during the South African team’s training session at SuperSport Park ahead of the series’ against Australia. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Dewald Brevis says he can’t wait for the “proper heat and lots of fighting” that come with playing cricket against Australia.

The 20-year-old made a name for himself as the leading run-scorer at the U19 World Cup in January 2022 with 506 runs – the most by any batter in a single edition of the tournament.

The right-hander has since gone on to impress in T20 leagues around the world and currently holds the record for the highest individual domestic T20 score in South Africa – 162 off 57 balls – which he struck during last season’s CSA T20 Challenge.

He also enjoyed success in the recent SA A tour to Sri Lanka, where he hit a 71-ball 98 in the first 50-over match.

Brevis could make his senior international Proteas debut in the first of three T20Is against Australia at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday.

“I must say I am so excited because it’s going to be proper heat and lots of fighting so I can’t wait for that,” he said. “I always like it, so I can’t wait to go out there and just run straight into them, give your best.

“It’s going to be exciting because they are one of the top cricketing nations so it’s going to be good cricket and hard cricket.”

‘Dream come true’

Brevis said his maiden Proteas call-up had “really been amazing”.

“These last few days a dream has come true for me,” he added. “From a very young age, I’ve wanted to be part of this amazing set-up of the Proteas. It’s been an honour and it’s been wonderful to live my dream and to spend time with the team. Couldn’t have asked for anything better”.

While Brevis has drawn comparisons with the legendary AB de Villiers since bursting onto the scene last year – and given the nickname ‘Baby AB’ – he is eager to make his own mark on the game.

“I know there will always be expectations and I always like that because there is more reason to show who you are then,” he said.

“Pressure is always there; I feel the pressure, but I like it. It’s just how you deal with it, just being yourself and enjoying the moment and trying not to think too much of it.”

