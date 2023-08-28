Reminder: Proteas and Australia to clash from this week — all the fixtures

The teams meet in three T20s and five ODIs over the coming days.

With the Springboks hogging the headlines after their record 35-7 win against the All Blacks in London last Friday and the Rugby World Cup starting next week, the Proteas’ white-ball series’ against Australia starting on Wednesday have somewhat been forgotten.

But, the South African national men’s team are up against arguably their biggest rivals in cricket from this week, with the teams clashing in a three-match T20 series in Durban, before they take each other on in a five-match ODI series, with matches in Bloemfontein, Potshefstroom, Centurion and Joburg.

Here is everything you need to know about the Proteas squads and all the fixtures.

Proteas T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Donovan Ferreira (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

Proteas ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c, Lions), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

South Africa vs Australia T20I series

1st T20I – Wednesday, 30 August, Kingsmead (Durban, 6pm)

2nd T20I – Friday, 1 September, Kingsmead (Durban, 6pm)

3rd T20I – Sunday, 3 September, Kingsmead, Durban (2pm)

South Africa vs Australia ODI series

1st ODI – Thursday, 7 September, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (1pm)

2nd ODI – Saturday, 9 September, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (1pm)

3rd ODI – Tuesday, 12 September, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom (1pm)

4th ODI – Friday, 15 September – SuperSport Park, Centurion (1pm)

5th ODI – Sunday, 17 September – Wanderers, Johannesburg (10am)