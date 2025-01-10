Super Giants dig deep to beat Capitals in SA20 thriller

Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj was superb at the death, giving away just three runs in the penultimate over of the match.

On the verge of a crushing defeat, Durban’s Super Giants produced a remarkable comeback on Friday night, edging the Pretoria Capitals with a two-run victory in a thrilling SA20 encounter at Kingsmead Stadium.

Set a target of 210 runs to win, the Capitals looked to be up against a wall, but opening batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and WIll Jacks took control in the first half of their team’s innings.

The duo shared 154 runs for the first wicket before Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad had compatriot Gurbaz caught by Heinrich Klaasen in the 13th over, bringing an end to a destructive knock. Gurbaz smashed 89 runs off 43 balls at a strike rate of 206.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates his half-century for the Pretoria Capitals against Durban’s Super Giants. Picture: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics

And his dismissal triggered a disastrous collapse for the Capitals, including the loss of Jacks (64 runs), with the hosts losing their next five wickets for just 53 runs as they were strangled by the Super Giants bowling attack.

The Capitals were left needing 16 runs off the last 12 balls, and spinner Keshav Maharaj was superb for the Super Giants, giving away just three runs from the penultimate over.

Seamer Naveen-ul-Haq was more expensive at the death, conceding 11 runs from the last six deliveries, but it was enough to clinch a nail-biting win for his team as the Capitals were restricted to 207/6.

Super Giants innings

Earlier, after winning the toss, the Super Giants combined well, with their top order guiding them to 209/4 in their 20 overs, in an innings that was briefly disrupted by rain.

They got off to a good start, with Bryce Parsons (47 runs) and Matthew Breetzke (33) sharing 67 runs for the first wicket as they took advantage of the powerplay.

Once the openers were removed, Kane Willaimson hit 60 not out off 40 balls, top-scoring for the hosts after being dropped by Gurbaz who spilled a regulation chance when Williamson was on 23.

Williamson went on to combine in an unbroken 91-run stand for the fifth wicket with Wiaan Mulder who hit 45 not out off just 19 deliveries.

Spin bowler Senuran Muthusamy took 3/31, leading the Capitals attack and keeping the hosts under pressure, but his efforts ultimately proved futile against a Super Giants team that refused to give up.