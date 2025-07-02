Maharaj out of second Test against Zim, Mulder to captain Proteas

The Test world champions are already without first choice leader Temba Bavuma.

Wiaan Mulder will captain the Proteas in the second Test against Zimbabwe. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Proteas will have a third Test captain in as many matches when they take on Zimbabwe in the second Test, starting in Bulawayo on Sunday.

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder, coming off a superb first Test where he took wickets and scored a big century, will lead the Proteas in the second Test.

This after Keshav Maharaj, who led the team in the first Test, which the Proteas won by a big margin on Tuesday, was ruled out of the match. The left arm spinner has picked up a left groin strain, sustained while batting on Monday.

Maharaj will return home for further assessment to determine the extent of the injury.

Senuran Muthusamy has been named as his replacement.

Mulder, who has been backed as the team’s number three batter, will become the side’s third captain in three Tests after Temba Bavuma led the team at Lord’s in the World Test Championship final against Australia at the beginning of June but was ruled out of the Zimbabwe series because of a hamstring strain, allowing Maharaj to take up the leadership in the first Test.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who was set to join the squad on Wednesday, has been released to give the seamers in the current group another opportunity to build on their performances from the first Test.

Proteas squad for second Test:

Wiaan Mulder (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne and Codi Yusuf