Super Giants and Capitals eager to hit the ground running in SA20 clash

The Capitals reached the final in 2023 and the Super Giants played in the trophy contest last year.

With both teams having previously reached the final, without having lifted the trophy, Durban’s Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals are eager to hit the ground running when they open their campaigns in the SA20 league.

The two sides will clash at Kingsmead Stadium at 5.30pm on Friday afternoon in their first match of the competition.

In the first season of the annual T20 series, in 2023, the Capitals finished top of the standings in the league stage before losing to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the playoffs, while the Super Giants failed to reach the playoffs.

Last year the tables were turned, with the Capitals missing out on a spot in the playoffs, while the Super Giants reached the final where they lost by 89 runs to the Sunrisers.

‘Phenomenal energy’ in Super Giants camp

Though he hadn’t spent much time with the Super Giants squad ahead of the tournament, due to his commitments with the national team, captain Keshav Maharaj said there was a positive mindset within the Durban outfit.

“The guys are really excited, and hopefully we can go one better this year than we did last year,” Maharaj said this week.

“I think the energy and vibe in the camp has been phenomenal. I obviously haven’t been there but I’ve been watching on social media and I’ve had contact with the coach (Lance Klusener).

“I’m excited to get stuck in, get involved and meet some of the new names we’ve got within our lineup, and hit the ground running.

“To see the jump from season one to season two, it’s exciting to know what season three has in store for us.”

Hoping for good weather conditions

Meanwhile, Capitals captain Rilee Rossouw said he also looked forward to leading his side in South Africa’s premier cricket competition.

While rain was inevitable during the South African summer, Rossouw hoped it would stay away enough to make for fair contests in the battle for the coveted SA20 trophy, as they looked to topple two-time champions the Sunrisers.

Rain was not forecast ahead of Friday’s clash, but Durban’s weather was unpredictable, and Rossouw pointed out that it had been showering in the capital city as well, with the weather likely to affect matches throughout the tournament.

“We’re pretty excited to be part of this third season and looking forward to some good cricket,” Rossouw said.

“It’s weather dependent because it’s raining in Pretoria (and elsewhere) at the moment, but we’re very excited for the season to start.”

With the Sunrisers having opened their title defence against MI Cape Town in Gqeberha on Thursday, the other two teams in the league – Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings – will start their campaigns on Saturday.

The Royals face the Sunrisers in Paarl, while the Super Kings will meet MI Cape Town at the Wanderers.