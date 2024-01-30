Durban’s Super Giants v Pretoria Capitals: All you need to know

The Capitals will target their second win over the high-flying Super Giants this season.

Durban’s Super Giants will be looking to cement their place in top spot in the SA20 table. Picture: SA20

Both teams will have plenty to play for when Durban’s Super Giants host the Pretoria Capitals in their SA20 clash at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

Having already booked their place in the playoffs, the Super Giants will be aiming to cement their place in top spot in the table, while the fifth-placed Capitals will be eager to climb the standings in a tightly contested battle for positions in the knockout stages.

In the previous match between the two sides earlier this month, the Capitals stunned the Super Giants by grabbing a 17-run victory in Centurion, and they will be hoping to repeat that result on the road.

Here are all the details about the match in Durban

Where and what time: Kingsmead, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Durban’s Super Giants from Durban and Pretoria Capitals from Centurion

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 201

Squads

Super Giants: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Naveed-ul-Haq Murid, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Capitals: Matthew Boast, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Theunis de Bruyn, Daryn Dupavillon, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Verreynne

Players to watch

Super Giants batter Matthew Breetzke is the second-highest run scorer in the competition, having compiled 301 from eight innings at an average of 37.62. And spin bowler Keshav Maharaj has been equally useful, taking 11 wickets at an average of 17.90.

For the Capitals, Will Jacks can be particularly dangerous at the top of the order, and if he sticks around at the crease, he has the ability to push the run-rate through the roof.

Last season

In the first round-robin match between the two sides last year, in Durban, the Super Giants were completely crushed by the Capitals in one of the most convincing performances of the campaign.

After bowling out the hosts for 80 runs, the Pretoria side reached their target with more than 12 overs to spare, charging to an eight-wicket victory.

Turning things around at SuperSport Park two weeks later, however, the Super Giants made 254/4, thanks to an unbeaten century from Heinrich Klaasen.

They went on to dismiss the home side for 103, wrapping up a massive 151-run win.