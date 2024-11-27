England beat Proteas women in second T20 in Benoni

The visitors posted a huge total of 204, which proved too big for the South Africans to chase down.

England’s women’s cricket team wrapped up the three-match T20 series against South Africa in dominant fashion in Benoni on Wednesday night, after cruising to a 36-run win in the second match.

England won the first match in East London by four wickets earlier this week, with one match to play on Friday.

The Proteas women’s team have opted to give a number of younger, fringe players an opportunity during this series and on Wednesday a number of rising stars were given a chance to take on one of the best teams in the game, in England.

Having been set a stiff target of 205 to win, the Proteas managed to get to 168 with six wickets down in their 20 overs.

Good middle order contributions

After Tazmin Britz was dismissed for nought in the first over, after Laura Wolvaardt had been dropped second ball of the innings, the wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals, though the South Africans fought hard.

Faye Tunnicliffe scored 22 off 28, Wolvaardt got 25 off 21, Annerie Dercksen scored a thrilling 24 off 15, Chloe Tryon got 30 off 24 and Nadine de Klerk scored 32 not out off 21, but South Africa were behind the required run-rate from the get go.

Right-arm leg break bowler Sarah Glenn was England’s best bowler with figures of 4/20 in four overs, including taking two wickers in two balls in her second over.

Earlier, England powered to their third highest T20 total of 204/4 – the fourth time they have gone passed the 200-run mark in the format – after a thrilling batting display.

After Ayanda Hlubi had struck an early double blow in getting rid of Maia Bouchier and Sophia Dunkley cheaply in the second over of England’s innings to leave them on 15/2, the visitors shifted into another gear and punished the South African bowlers.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (78 off 45) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (67 not out off 43) led the charge in brutal fashion, but they were helped by some poor bowling by the South Africans, who also dropped a few catches.

Besides Hlubi’s 2/19 in two overs, the only other successful SA bowler was De Klerk, who picked up 2/36 in four.

The third T20 between the teams takes place in Centurion on Saturday at 6pm.