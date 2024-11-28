Winning ‘small moments’ is key for Proteas women, says Tryon

Their performance with the ball cost the SA team a potential victory in Benoni.

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt (left) and all-rounder Chloe Tryon during the second T20 International against England at Willowmoore Park on Wednesday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

After slipping in another defeat to England, all-rounder Chloe Tryon admitted the Proteas women’s team were not good enough with the ball in the second T20 International in Benoni on Wednesday night.

Batting first, England raced to 204/4, and in response South Africa were dismissed for 168/6, with the tourists securing a 36-run victory as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

“In the first innings, as a bowling unit, I just feel we didn’t hit our straps. We kept bowling fourth-fifth stump and I think with world-class players like England have, I just felt we missed the margin,” Tryon said.

“I know the margin for error is really small in Benoni, with such a good wicket and outfield, but as a bowling unit we just weren’t at our best.”

‘Small moments’

Though she didn’t play the opening match of the series in East London last weekend, due to travel delays while returning from the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, Tryon was impressed with the Proteas’ performance in the narrow four-wicket loss. And while the margin of defeat was bigger in Benoni, she felt the hosts had again paid for a few errors.

Tryon, who made 30 runs at Willowmoore Park, was confident the SA team could secure a consolation victory in the third and final T20 International to be played in Centurion on Saturday.

“In East London I think we gave ourselves a good chance. I watched that game at home but I thought we played really well throughout. It was just small moments where I felt we lost it,” she said.

“And today (in Benoni) there were again small moments in the game where we could have done a bit better. We could have bowled better and started off with the bat a little bit better as well.

“We’ve got a quality side, and I know we’re changing things up and giving some girls opportunities, which I think is really good, but as a unit we just need to keep things simple and stick to our game plans and our skills, and back our performances.”