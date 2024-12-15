Centurions put England women in control on day one against Proteas

Two of the touring team's batters contributed tons on the opening day of the one-off Test.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (left) and Maia Bouchier scored centuries on day one of the women’s Test between England and South Africa in Bloemfontein. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

South Africa have a lot of work to do over the next few days if they want to pull things back, with Maia Bouchier and Nat Sciver-Brunt putting England in control on day one of their Test match in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, England were anchored by centuries from Bouchier and Sciver-Brunt, as they carried the tourists to 395/9 declared in the final session.

Day 1 | Stumps ⚪️🟢



An exciting first days play for both teams!😃🏏



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿England: 395/9 after 92 overs, declared (1st innings)

🇿🇦South Africa: 17/0 after 6 overs (1st Innings)

Opening batter Bouchier, playing her first Test, made 126 runs off 154 balls (including 22 fours and two sixes) and Sciver-Brunt hit 128 off 145, with the duo combining in a 174-run partnership for the third wicket.

It was the third highest stand for the third wicket in a women’s Test match.

Bouchier and Sciver-Brunt, who was run out, were both eventually removed by Nonkululeo Mlaba, but the foundation they laid was enough to put the hosts on the back foot.

While the SA bowlers struggled to contain the England batters, spinner Mlaba did well to take 4/90.

Proteas first innings

Declaring shortly before the close of play, England would have been hoping to take one or two scalps.

However, Proteas openers Laura Wolvaardt (eight not out) and Anneke Bosch (six not out) negotiated their way safely through six overs as they reached 17 without loss at stumps.

South Africa were set to resume their first innings on Monday morning, trailing England by 378 runs with a full bag of wickets in hand.