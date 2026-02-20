Five debutants, Baartman in Proteas squad for T20 tour of New Zealand

The team will be led by Keshav Maharaj with the majority of the T20 World Cup players not considered.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will captain a Proteas team which features five uncapped players for a T20 series in New Zealand next month.

Among the new faces are batters Connor Esterhuizen (Lions), Dian Forrester (North West Dragons) and Jordan Hermann (Warriors), who have been rewarded for their consistency in domestic T20s, along with all-rounder Eathan Bosch (Dolphins).

Also included is Dolphins and former SA Under-19 fast bowler Nqobani Mokoena. The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season and finished as one of the leading wicket-takers in the SA20 while playing for the Paarl Royals.

Ottniel Baartman, the leading wicket-taker during the SA20 in December and January, is also back in the mix.

Maharaj is one of three players currently involved in the T20 World Cup who’ll go on tour, with fellow left-arm spinner George Linde (Western Province) and Jason Smith (Dolphins) named in the touring party.

The majority of the World Cup squad will stay at home.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee makes his return to the Proteas T20 side for the first time since featuring for the national team against Namibia in October 2025, while batter Tony de Zorzi is back in the squad following his recovery from a right hamstring injury.

Opportunity to step up

The series will be played as double-headers, with the Proteas Women taking to the field in the afternoon before the men’s encounter in the evening across all five matches – a first for the senior national teams.

“With this series taking place directly after the T20 World Cup, the majority of that squad will return home, which creates a great opportunity for this group of players to step into the international environment and show what they’re about at this level,” said coach Shukri Conrad.

“Keshav has experience captaining the Proteas and has led two teams to the SA20 finals. His leadership and calm presence make him the ideal person to lead this group on this tour.

“The batting unit is particularly exciting for this tour. Tony brings experience to the top order, while Connor, Dian and Jordan have all demonstrated the ability to play positive, attacking cricket for their domestic teams.

“Nqobani showed during SA20 that he is an exciting young quick with the ability to make an impact and this series will give him the perfect opportunity to expose him to the international setup.”

Proteas men’s T20 squad against New Zealand:

Keshav Maharaj (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith

Fixtures

1st T20: Sunday, 15 March (9.15am SA time), Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

2nd T20: Tuesday, 17 March (9.15am SA time), Seddon Park, Hamilton

3rd T20: Friday, 20 March (9.15am SA time), Eden Park, Auckland

4th T20: Sunday, 22 March (9.15am SA time), Sky Stadium, Wellington

5th T20: Wednesday, 25 March (9.15am SA time), Hagley Oval, Christchurch