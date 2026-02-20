Next round: A look at who the Proteas face in the Super Eight stage

The SA team will face India, West Indies and Zimbabwe in the next round of the T20 World Cup.

South Africa are among the favourites to progress beyond the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup ahead of their first match of the second round against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

They will have to work for it, however, if they are to finish among the top two in Group 1 and qualify for the semifinals.

We take a look at the opposition standing in their way.

India

Like the Proteas, the defending champions went unbeaten in the opening round, and they will fancy their chances of finishing top of Group 1 in front of a lively home crowd.

Their team is packed with dangerous players including the likes of top-order batter Ishan Khan, who had a strike rate of more than 200 in the group stages, and spin bowler Varun Chakravarthy who has taken nine wickets in four games thus far.

At the last edition of the T20 World Cup, India beat South Africa in the final, then they crushed the Proteas in a warm-up match in the build-up to this tournament, and in the last year they have won 19 of the 23 T20 matches they have played.

The Proteas won’t be taking the other teams lightly, but this weekend’s clash is likely to be their toughest match of the Super Eight stage.

West Indies

The Caribbean team are two-time T20 World Cup champions, but they have missed out on the play-offs at the last three editions in succession, and they will be desperate to reach the knockout stages for the first time in 10 years.

Though they competed in perhaps the easiest group of the opening round, they did well to go unbeaten, and they made a statement by coasting to a convincing 30-run victory over higher-ranked England.

None of their players have really stood out, but the Windies squad have proved they can combine well and compete at the highest level.

They have lost away series against New Zealand, Afghanistan and South Africa in the T20 format over the last few months, but they will have the belief that they can punch above their weight and put up a fight as they target their first World Cup title since 2016.

Zimbabwe

Lying 11th in the T20 world rankings, Zimbabwe pulled off the biggest surprise in the group stages by finishing top of Group B.

They didn’t win four straight games on the trot, but they won three matches and their fixture against Ireland was abandoned without a ball bowled.

It might seem like they will be pushovers in the Super Eight stage, but the Zimbabweans stunned former champions Australia by securing a 23-run victory in the first round, and they cannot be taken lightly.

Two of their bowlers – seamer Blessing Muzarabani and paceman Brad Evans – are among the top five wicket takers in the tournament, and opening batter Brian Bennett was the sixth-highest run scorer in the opening round.

Based on their form, underestimating the Zimbabweans would be naive as they look to qualify for the T20 World Cup play-offs for the first time.