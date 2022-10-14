Former SA cricket boss Govender in line for top job at Border

Ken Borland

Former Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender’s days of working in cricket were thought to be over after she was fired from the organisation for dishonesty and incompetence, but now Border Cricket want to appoint her as their new CEO.

Govender, who replaced Jacques Faul as acting CEO in August 2020 following the suspension of Thabang Moroe, was dismissed in July 2021. She was found to have lied in the disciplinary hearing that saw former Protea Clive Eksteen lose his job as CSA’s head of sales and sponsorship. In December 2020, the CCMA ruled that Eksteen had been unfairly dismissed.

Border Cricket’s efforts to shop around for a new CEO after Andile Mxenge was dismissed in June also saw them apparently consider former CSA board member Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw for the post.

But the affiliate’s decision to appoint Govender could not be more embarrassing for their mother body, especially since current board members and former staff are busy testifying against her in the CCMA case she has brought against CSA.

Evolution of CCMA hearing

While the evolution of that labour hearing is still ongoing, CSA confirmed to The Citizen that they have expressed their concern to Border Cricket over Govender’s potential appointment.

“CSA has not been formally notified of the appointment of Ms Govender by Border Cricket. However, having become aware that this may occur, we have been in contact with Border Cricket to highlight our concerns that flow from the termination of Ms Govender’s employment with CSA, and in particular the on-going legal process at the CCMA,” Lawson Naidoo, the chairman of the board, said.

Border Cricket president Simphiwe Ndzundzu is a non-independent director on the CSA Board, but is a controversial figure who was being investigated for an alleged assault on two women related to a colleague, the former player and umpire Sinethemba Mjekula, at the time of his election.

Border Cricket did not respond to a request for comment.

