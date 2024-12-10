George Linde shines as Proteas beat Pakistan in T20 series opener

Linde took four wickets and made 48 runs.

George Linde in action for the Proteas during the first T20 match against Pakistan in Durban. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Punching above their weight, a second-string South African team were spearheaded by all-rounder George Linde as they secured an 11-run victory in the opening match of their T20 International series against Pakistan in Durban on Tuesday night.

Turning out just one day after the national Test squad wrapped up a 2-0 series against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha, the SA team were missing some first-choice players, but they showed maturity in taking control in the early stages of their home tour against Pakistan.

🟢🟡Match Result



What a start to the Series!😮‍💨



🇿🇦South Africa win by 11 runs down in Durban.



The Proteas take a 1-0 lead in the 3-Match KFC T20i Series, as they head up to Pretoria next.🏟️😁🏏#WozaNawe#BePartOfIt #SAVPAK pic.twitter.com/uqQlJwZsMT — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 10, 2024

Set a target of 184 runs to win, Pakistan were anchored by captain Mohammad Rizwan, who made 74 runs off 62 deliveries.

However, while it looked like the tourists might be in with a shout in their run-chase, Linde tore through the lower order to wrap up the win.

Linde took 4/21, playing a key role for the hosts, while teenager Kwena Maphaka took 2/39.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Proteas were left flailing at 10/2 in the second over, but veteran batter David Miller produced a spectacular effort, standing his ground as the rest of South Africa’s top order fell apart.

Miller held the home side together, bashing his eighth career T20 International half-century (and his 50th T20 fifty at all levels of the game).

He eventually fell in the 14th over of his team’s innings when Shaheen Afridi had him caught by Irfan Khan at deep midwicket, having contributed 82 runs off 40 balls, including four sixes and eight fours.

After Miller was dismissed, Linde then shone as brightly with the bat as he would go on to do with the ball, standing up and carrying the Proteas tail.

Linde hit a career best 48 off 24, ultimately falling from the last ball of the innings as South Africa reached 183/9 from their 20 overs.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took 3/22 and Abrar Ahmed returned 3/37 to lead Pakistan’s attack.

The second of three T20 International matches between South Africa and Pakistan will be played in Centurion on Friday.