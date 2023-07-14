India cricket tour of SA: Venues and dates confirmed

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The full schedule for India‘s cricket tour of South Africa over the festive season was announced on Friday.

India and the Proteas will contest three T20 Internationals (T20Is), three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Tests from 10 December to 7 January across multiple venues.

The T20I series starts on Sunday, 10 December at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The second and third T20Is will follow at St George’s Park and Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday, 12 December, and Thursday, 14 December, respectively.

The Wanderers Stadium will then host the Pink Day ODI on Sunday, 17 December in Johannesburg, before the sides head back to Gqeberha for the second ODI on Tuesday, 19 December. The final match of the series will be played at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, 21 December.

Test series

The Freedom Series, which honours two global icons in Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi, gets underway with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park from 26-30 December, followed by the New Year’s Test at Newlands Cricket Ground from 3-7 January.

South Africa Inbound Tour against India

T20I Series

Sunday, 10 December: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Tuesday, 12 December: St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Thursday, 14 December: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

ODI Series

Sunday, 17 December: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Tuesday, 19 December: St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Thursday, 21 December: Boland Park, Paarl

Test Series

26-30 December: SuperSport Park, Centurion

3-7 January: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town