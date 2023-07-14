India cricket tour of SA: Venues and dates confirmed

The full schedule for India‘s cricket tour of South Africa over the festive season was announced on Friday.
India and the Proteas will contest three T20 Internationals (T20Is), three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Tests from 10 December to 7 January across multiple venues.
The T20I series starts on Sunday, 10 December at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The second and third T20Is will follow at St George’s Park and Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday, 12 December, and Thursday, 14 December, respectively.
The Wanderers Stadium will then host the Pink Day ODI on Sunday, 17 December in Johannesburg, before the sides head back to Gqeberha for the second ODI on Tuesday, 19 December. The final match of the series will be played at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, 21 December.
Test series
The Freedom Series, which honours two global icons in Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi, gets underway with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park from 26-30 December, followed by the New Year’s Test at Newlands Cricket Ground from 3-7 January.
South Africa Inbound Tour against India
T20I Series
Sunday, 10 December: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban
Tuesday, 12 December: St George’s Park, Gqeberha
Thursday, 14 December: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
ODI Series
Sunday, 17 December: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Tuesday, 19 December: St George’s Park, Gqeberha
Thursday, 21 December: Boland Park, Paarl
Test Series
26-30 December: SuperSport Park, Centurion
3-7 January: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town