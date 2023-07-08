Nortje and Ismail claim top honours at CSA Awards

Compiled by Bongani Dlamini

Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail were named SA Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year respectively at the 2023 CSA Awards in Midrand on Friday night.

The pair walked away with the top prizes that they won together two years ago in 2021.

The recently retired Ismail scooped the award for the third time, while Nortje took top honours for the second time.

Nortje, who was nominated in each of the men’s categories, was rewarded for his consistent pace and accuracy across all formats.

Ismail ended her final season with the Proteas Women as a key member of the pace attack that spearheaded them to their first Women’s T20 World Cup final earlier this year.

Elsewhere, there was a double honour for Nonkululeko Mlaba. The 23-year-old left-arm spinner received the Women’s T20I Player of the Year award along with the Women’s Players’ Player of the Year award.

Wolvaardt and Jafta recognised

Laura Wolvaardt bagged the Women’s ODI Player of the Year award, and as the women’s game continues to rise in popularity, Sinalo Jafta was fittingly voted Fans’ Player of the Year.

Rabada, Bavuma & Hendricks awarded

Kagiso Rabada was named Test Player of the Year for a second consecutive year, with his pitch-perfect leg cutter to Kraigg Brathwaite in the first Test against the West Indies in Centurion voted Best Delivery.

ODI captain Temba Bavuma was honoured with the Men’s ODI Player of the Year award while Reeza Hendricks was named Men’s T20I Player of the Year.

Gerald Coetzee earned himself the International Men’s Newcomer of the Year gong with David Miller being voted by his peers as the Men’s Players’ Player of the Year.

Domestically, Central Gauteng Lions batsman Ryan Rickelton was named Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season and Domestic Players’ Player of the Season.

EP Warriors bowling all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel capped a superb season by scooping the Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season and the Saca Most Valuable Player of the Season awards. His teammate, Jordan Hermann was named Domestic Newcomer of the Season.

Mandla Mashimbyi (Northerns Titans) and Mark Charlton (Northern Cape Heat) were named Division 1 and Division 2 Coach of the Year in their respective categories.

Mondli Khumalo was the deserving recipient of the Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award after fighting back from a brutal assault in the UK last year.

In the operations category, Adrian Holdstock bagged the match officials’ double as he was named CSA Umpire of the Year and CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year.

2023 CSA Awards winners

Professional Awards: National

Women’s Player of the Year: Shabnim Ismail

Women’s T20I Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba

Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt

Women’s Players’ Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba

Men’s Player of the Year: Anrich Nortje

Test Player of the Year: Kagiso Rabada

Men’s ODI Player of the Year: Temba Bavuma

Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Reeza Hendricks

International Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Gerald Coetzee

Men’s Players’ Player of the Year: David Miller

Fans’ Player of the Year: Sinalo Jafta

Best Delivery: Kagiso Rabada

Professional Awards: Domestic

Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Beyers Swanepoel (EP Warriors)

Division 2 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Rivaldo Moonsamy (Northern Cape Heat)

Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Ryan Rickelton (Central Gauteng Lions)

Division 2 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Joshua van Heerden (Eastern Cape Iinyathi)

CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Season: Bamanye Xenxe (Boland Rocks)

Division 1 Coach of the Year: Mandla Mashimbyi (Northerns Titans)

Division 2 Coach of the Year: Mark Charlton (Northern Cape Heat)

Domestic Players’ Player of the Season: Ryan Rickelton (Central Gauteng Lions)

Domestic Newcomer of the Season: Jordan Hermann (EP Warriors)

SACA Most Valuable Player Award: Beyers Swanepoel (EP Warriors)

Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award: Mondli Khumalo

Professional Awards: Operations

CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock

CSA Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock

This story was first published on sacricketmag. It is republished here with permission.