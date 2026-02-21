India target Proteas top order, Abhishek to come good, says bowling coach Morkel

"It's going to be world-class players against each other. It is going to be a mouth-watering thing."

India’s bowlers will target early wickets against South Africa, said bowling coach Morne Morkel on Friday as he predicted that their out-of-form opener Abhishek Sharma would be back among the runs soon.

Sunday will see what he termed a “mouth-watering” rematch of the T20 World Cup final two years ago, won by India, when the teams clash in the Super Eights in Ahmedabad.

“We know that their top order gives them that momentum, with Quinton (de Kock) and Aiden (Markram) up front in good form and hitting the ball very well,” said the former South Africa quick bowler Morkel.

“We will definitely put our best foot forward to try and get those early wickets.”

Both teams topped their group with perfect records.

But while Markram’s South Africa have looked strong in all departments, tournament favourites India have not enjoyed batting consistency, with Abhishek recording three consecutive ducks.

Morkel said the left-hander was just one innings away from getting back in the zone.

“Absolutely no discussion in our team group about that,” said Morkel about Abhishek’s three ducks.

‘World-class player’

“He is a world-class player. We are going to a very important phase of the World Cup now and I am sure he is going to deliver.

“I am pretty sure he is hitting the ball in the nets.

“It is just a matter of getting the start and getting the innings going.”

Morkel acknowledged South Africa have been one of the form teams of the T20 World cup so far.

“They are a team that’s full of confidence,” said Morkel.

“They have got guys at the top who are in form. In terms of weaknesses there aren’t many.”

South Africa have also shown guts when needed, coming out victorious after two nerve-shredding super overs against Afghanistan.

“For us it comes down, on the day, to how well we execute with the bat and the ball,” said Morkel of defending champions India.

“It’s going to be world-class players against each other. It is going to be a mouth-watering thing.”