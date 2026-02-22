Cricket

OPINION: The Proteas must stand up in crunch clash against India

Wesley Botton

22 February 2026

The Super Eight game between SA and India starts at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Proteas cricket team

Members of the Proteas team in a huddle during a T20 World Cup match. Picture: Surjeet Yadav/ICC/Getty Images

It’s not a play-off clash, but Sunday’s match against India at the T20 World Cup could turn out to be the most important fixture for the Proteas as they set their sights on lifting the trophy.

At the last edition of the tournament, in 2024, South Africa went unbeaten until the final when they were edged in a seven-run defeat to India.

And after losing to the global giants in a warm-up match ahead of this month’s spectacle, the Proteas need a morale booster.

I would usually suggest that a loss to India in the Super Eight stage might be a good thing for the national side. Complacency at a World Cup is a death sentence, and going down this weekend might not be the worst thing to remind the Proteas that they need to fight for every inch in the knockout stages.

But there is just too much to lose this weekend. If they win, they put one step in the semifinals, and it puts the pressure on India to make sure they don’t fall in an upset against West Indies or Zimbabwe.

It’s not a must-win match, but it’s a must-win match, and both teams will be desperate to secure victory.

India under pressure

India have the home crowd on their side, but in the cricket obsessed nation, I’m not sure that’s necessarily a good thing.

Yes, the spectators at Narendra Modi Stadium will be behind the hosts, but it also puts more pressure on the Indians to ensure they don’t let down their cutthroat fans.

They are the defending champions and the world’s top-ranked T20 side (South Africa are ranked fifth) so the local supporters will accept nothing but a win.

South Africa are going to have to be at their best because India know how much they have riding on this game, but the Proteas have been awesome thus far at the biennial spectacle.

They coasted to victories over New Zealand, Canada and United Arab Emirates in the opening round, and in the one game where they were made to dig deep, they came out on top against a fighting Afghanistan team.

Crumbling under pressure has been the Achilles heel of so many SA cricket teams in the past, and the current squad proved against Afghanistan that they can handle it.

And if they beat India on Sunday, we can start believing that this might finally be the year they lift a limited overs trophy.

It’s going to be a helluva tough game, but it could be the one that gives us hope that maybe, just maybe, the Proteas can win the World Cup.

