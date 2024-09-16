Cricket

Back from injury, Lungi Ngidi is ready to lead Proteas attack

Ngidi has recovered from a calf niggle he picked up on tour in the West Indies last month.

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi is a senior member of the SA squad in the UAE. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Returning from an injury layoff, seam bowler Lungi Ngidi says he is ready to play a lead role for the Proteas attack during their three-week tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting on Wednesday.

With half the first-choice players being rested, the Proteas squad includes a few rookies, along with others who have been recalled to face Afghanistan and Ireland in eight limited overs matches.

Ngidi, who has 98 white-ball internationals under his belt, will be a senior member of the squad, but he said yesterday this was nothing new to him after playing lead roles for teams around the world, and he was fully prepared to spearhead the national bowling attack.

ALSO READ: Andile Simelane gets first Proteas call-up for matches in UAE

“It’s not anything I haven’t done before. I mean, coming into the SA team I used to open the bowling with Dale Steyn, so it doesn’t feel any different to me now,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to helping the guys where I can, sharing the information and knowledge I have. At the end of the day, we still have a job to do, so we’re going to look to do that as best as possible.”

Recovered from injury

Ngidi picked up a calf injury during a practice session last month and missed the Proteas’ T20 International series against West Indies.

He said he had fully recovered, however, and was fit and ready for back-to-back series in the UAE.

“Knowing that we had this tour coming up it was probably better to look after it then, rather than forcing and playing through it,” Ngidi said.

“It’s all good now. I’ve been playing back at home for the Titans and I’ve got some cricket under my belt, so I’m looking forward to this series.”

The 28-year-old bowler, who had also returned home early from the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a lower-back niggle earlier this year, said he had learned to deal with injury setbacks.

“It doesn’t affect me as much as it used to. I think everyone probably thinks it affects you so badly that you’re upset or in a bad mood and things like that,” he said.

“But I’ve been playing for a while now and it’s just about taking it one day at a time. Injuries happen, and it probably won’t be my last one, so you take it in your stride.”

The Proteas will play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sharjah starting on Wednesday (2pm SA time). They will then turn out against Ireland in two T20 Internationals and three ODI games in Abu Dhabi ending on 7 October.

