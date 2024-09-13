Lawyers for Human Rights slam Proteas for playing Afghanistan

A new law in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan requires women to cover up completely and not raise their voices in public. LHR slams the Proteas as tacitly endorsing this.

Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma leads his team off the field after their semi-final defeat to Australia at the Cricket World Cup last year. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) has criticised the Proteas for playing against Afghanistan as a “tacit endorsement of the Taliban’s repressive regime”.

South Africa’s men’s cricket team will play against Afghanistan in three one-day internationals (ODIs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week.

Non-profit organisation LHR highlighted the stringent laws imposed by Afghanistan’s ruling regime, which curtail freedom of speech and women’s rights, among others.

At the end of August, the Taliban cut ties with the United Nations after the UN mission (UNAMA) warned that a new morality law – requiring women to cover up completely and not raise their voices – would damage prospects for engagement with the international community.

Proteas ‘turning blind eye’ to Afghanistan’s gender apartheid

“Since the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, they have systematically stripped away the rights of Afghans, particularly women and girls, restricting access to education, employment, justice, freedom of speech, and movement,” the lawyers organisation said.

“These actions constitute a blatant assault on human dignity, criminalising women’s existence outside their homes.”

LHR said these oppressive measures directly contradict our South Africa’s commitment to gender equality, anti-discrimination, and eradication of gender-based violence.

“By playing against Afghanistan’s national cricket team, South Africa sends a message that undermines its own values and human rights obligations, effectively turning a blind eye to the gender apartheid enforced by the Taliban.”

The group said by choosing to play matches against Afghanistan, South Africa sends mixed messages that it condones human rights abuses

“It cannot be argued that sports is a private affair and that politics has no role or influence in it – the personal is political. Sports both influence and are influenced by society.”

Lawyers urge Proteas to take Siya Kolisi’s lead

LHR pointed out that the UN recognised Springbok captain Siya Kolisi as a global advocate for the Spotlight Initiative honouring his advocacy against gender-based violence, in 2020.

“Kolisi represents the values enshrined in our Constitution – dignity, equality, and respect for human rights.

“Cricket and its players have a responsibility to uphold these same values, especially when the stakes are as high as they are now.”

Lawyers for Human Rights argued the tacit endorsement of Taliban laws contradict the country’s foreign police commitments, for instance the stance on human rights protection in Palestine

“This inconsistency undermines our credibility and weakens our position as a nation that stands against oppression and injustice.”

It also urged the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to step in.

