Injury rules Maphaka out of Proteas tour to Namibia and Pakistan

Ottneil Baartman and Lizaad Williams have been added to the white-ball squad.

Young fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been ruled out of the Proteas’ white-ball squad for the one-off T20 match against Namibia in Windhoek on Saturday as well as the tour to Pakistan.

The 19-year-old is nursing a hamstring strain, picked up while playing four-day cricket for the Lions against Western Province last week.

The injury will rule Maphaka out of action for four weeks.

Ottniel Baartman has been named as Maphaka’s replacement. He’ll be available for the match against Namibia as well as the matches in Pakistan.

The Proteas play a T20 and ODI series in the sub-continent later this month. The T20 matches are in Rawalpindi and Lahore and the ODIs in Faisalabad.

In further news, Lizaad Williams has also been added to the Proteas squad for the matches in Pakistan.

The Proteas Test team are already in Pakistan with the first Test there starting on Sunday.

Proteas squad for T20 match against Namibia: Donovan Ferreira (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith and Lizaad Williams