Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Tough opposition could silence the Proteas doubters, says Markram

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

6 October 2025

04:04 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The defending champions will open their campaign in the World Test Championship against Pakistan on Sunday.

Aiden Markram

Stand-in Proteas Test captain Aiden Markram. Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP

After being widely criticised for being given an easier path than other teams in the last edition of the World Test Championship, stand-in captain Aiden Markram hopes the Proteas can eliminate those issues this time as they open the new edition of the global championship against tough opposition.

Having won the final against Australia at Lord’s earlier this year, the SA team will face Pakistan and India away from home in their first two assignments of the 2025-2027 Test Championship.

First they will turn out in two matches against Pakistan starting on Sunday, and then they will travel to India for two games next month.

“It will be two massive challenges and I think it will send a little bit of a statement if we have two successful tours,” said Markram, who was filling in as captain against Pakistan with regular skipper Temba Bavuma ruled out due to a calf strain.

“That’s how the scheduling has worked out, and as a team you want to be challenged and play the best in their conditions, and I feel that’s what’s ahead for us these next two or three months.

“It’s an exciting opportunity, and something I’m pretty sure the guys will be quite excited about, the thought of trying to win in Asia.”

A target on their back

Markram admitted the Proteas were the team to beat after winning the world title in the last edition of the Test Championship, but he said they were ready to put up a fight in an attempt to retain their crown.

“I suppose you do create a bit of a target on your back if you’ve won, so it’s completely fair if that is the case, and from our point of view we want to chase that again and lift that same trophy once again,” Markram said on Monday ahead of the squad’s departure.

“So each team will come for you, and you as a team also have to keep getting better and improving, and play well in all different types of conditions.

“It will start for us in Pakistan and it’s a challenge the boys will be up for.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Proteas cricket team World Test Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Protesters blockade Tshwane Home Affairs over frozen IDs (VIDEOS)
Politics Why Mashaba snubbed Maimane, De Lille and Zibi
Crime Alexandra community leader Vincent Ndima ‘gunned down’
News Eskom contractor takes community leader to court over corruption claims
South Africa GSF Flotilla detainees in ‘high spirits’ despite Israeli abduction

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp