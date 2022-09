Cricket season is upon us again with the domestic teams kicking off their campaigns on Friday with the Division II T20 competition. First Division action starts on October 17 in Potchefstroom, where their T20 tournament is being held. We run the rule over all the squads and their prospects for the coming season, which is a vital one because at the end of it, there will be promotion/relegation based on the combined performances in all formats over the last two seasons, the bottom team being replaced by the top side in Division II. Current team points standings – Northerns Titans...

Cricket season is upon us again with the domestic teams kicking off their campaigns on Friday with the Division II T20 competition.

First Division action starts on October 17 in Potchefstroom, where their T20 tournament is being held.

We run the rule over all the squads and their prospects for the coming season, which is a vital one because at the end of it, there will be promotion/relegation based on the combined performances in all formats over the last two seasons, the bottom team being replaced by the top side in Division II.

Current team points standings – Northerns Titans 35; Central Gauteng Lions 23; Boland Rocks 19; Eastern Province Warriors 14; Western Province 14; KZN Dolphins 10; North-West Dragons 10; Free State Knights 4.

SQUADS

Theunis de Bruin of the Titans.

Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Northerns Titans: Lizaad Williams, Theunis de Bruyn, Okuhle Cele, Dayyaan Galiem, Junior Dala, Neil Brand, Sibonelo Makhanya, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Aya Gqamane, Jiveshan Pillay, Simon Harmer, Heinrich Klaasen, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Musawenkosi Twala.

National contracts – Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Outlook – While their batting success, in the absence of their internationals, will be focused on the likes of Theunis de Bruyn and Neil Brand, they do bat deep.

Sibonelo Makhanya had a breakthrough season last year and Dayyaan Galiem, Aya Gqamane, Corbin Bosch and Simon Harmer are all bowling all-rounders.

The bowling attack will be potent with Lizaad Williams, Junior Dala, Bosch and Harmer. In white-ball cricket, Dewald Brevis and Donovan Ferreira are two of the most exciting young players in the pipeline.

Evan Jones has moved to the Lions.

Picture: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Central Gauteng Lions: Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Jonty Rapulana, Ryan Rickelton, Josh Richards, Dominic Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Codi Yusuf, Mitchell van Buuren, Levert Manje, Duanne Olivier, Evan Jones, Cameron Delport, Tladi Bokako.

National contracts – Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen.

Outlook – The old tried and tested Lions outfit, one of the dominant forces in recent years, has been bolstered by the arrival of Evan Jones from Northern Cape, who wields the bat in white-ball cricket like Thor wields his hammer.

The batting holds much promise with three of the brightest young talents in Ryan Rickelton, Josh Richards and Mitchell van Buuren, while their pace attack can really hurt the opposition.

Perhaps the only weakness is the lack of a proven red-ball spinner, but at home at the Wanderers that shouldn’t matter much.

Farhaan Behardien has moved from Free State to Boland.

Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Boland Rocks: Pieter Malan, Isma-eel Gafieldien, Ferisco Adams, Christiaan Jonker, Siyabonga Mahima, Ruan Terblanche, Imraan Manack, Shaun von Berg, Clyde Fortuin, Achille Cloete, Hardus Viljoen, Michael Copeland, Stiaan van Zyl, Khwezi Gumede, Bamanye Xenxe, Hlomla Hanabe, Farhaan Behardien.

National contract – Janneman Malan.

Outlook – The strength of the Boland team will once again be in white-ball cricket, in which they defend the T20 Challenge title. The power of Janneman Malan and the consistency of Pieter Malan, and the experience of Stiaan van Zyl and Christiaan Jonker, has now been boosted by the arrival of veteran finisher Farhaan Behardien.

Hardus Viljoen is the pace spearhead of an attack that is strong in the spin department and has the skills of Ferisco Adams.

Lesiba Ngoepe of Eastern Province Warriors.

Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Eastern Province Warriors: Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile, Glenton Stuurman, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Rudi Second, Akhona Mnyaka, Diego Rosier, Jordan Hermann, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kgaudise Molefe.

National contract – Anrich Nortje.

Outlook – The list of exciting young batsmen in the EP team is long and has been added to by the arrival of Jordan Hermann, who scored a century and three fifties in his first six innings for Northerns last season.

Tristan Stubbs and Lesiba Ngoepe will spearhead their limited-overs efforts. The bowling attack is willing and able too, and the Warriors finished as runners-up in the four-day competition. Their title aspirations will also depend on how often they have Jansen and Stubbs available.

Tony de Zorzi of Western Province.

Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Western Province: Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Jonathan Bird, Mohamed Vallie, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks, Daniel Smith, Dane Paterson, Ethan Cunningham, Eddie Moore, Aviwe Mgijima, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana.

Outlook – There are some exciting young batsmen down at Newlands, but Western Province would love a bit more experience in a batting line-up that will depend heavily on Kyle Verreynne, Tony de Zorzi and Eddie Moore.

Their bowling attack has depth and potency though, with two quality spinners in George Linde and Kyle Simmonds, and three excellent left-arm pacemen in Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks and Nandre Burger.

Potent pace bowler Ottniel Baartman of the KZN Dolphins.

Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

KZN Dolphins: Ottniel Baartman, Daryn Dupavillon, Marques Ackerman, Eathan Bosch, Ruan de Swardt, Sarel Erwee, Lifa Ntanzi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Thando Ntini, Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Tshepang Dithole, Prenelan Subrayen, Andile Simelane.

National contracts – Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Keegan Petersen.

Outlook – The KZN Dolphins will surely be more competitive this season given the all-round strength of their team.

The likes of Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman and Khaya Zondo provide a quality top four, new acquisition Jon-Jon Smuts, Ruan de Swardt, Bryce Parsons and Jason Smith are all-rounders, there are four potent pacemen in Ottniel Baartman, Daryn Dupavillion, Eathan Bosch and Thando Ntini, and a top-notch spinner in Prenelan Subrayen.

Given how little Test cricket the Proteas will be playing, Keegan Petersen will probably be a batting kingpin for them as well.

Heino Kuhn will drive the North-West Dragons effort.

Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

North-West Dragons: Delano Potgieter, Nicky van den Bergh, Lesego Senokwane, Senuran Muthusamy, Tumelo Tlokwe, Eldred Hawken, Wesley Marshall, Lwandiswa Zuma, Shaylen Pillay, Kerwin Mungroo, Renaldo Meyer, Khanya Cotani, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jansen, Grant Mokoena, Heino Kuhn.

National contract – Dwaine Pretorius.

Outlook – With all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius unlikely to be available much, North-West need to get the best out of batsmen like Heino Kuhn, Wesley Marshall and Grant Mokoena, because Nicky van den Bergh and Senuran Muthusamy had to rather carry them last season in the batting department.

They will need all their meagre resources to fire on all cylinders to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

Also read: Domestic cricket to blame for poor Proteas batting

Pite van Biljon of Free State Knights.

Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Free State Knights: Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder, Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Isaac Dikgale, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Jason Raubenheimer, Gihahn Cloete, Matthew Kleinveldt.

Outlook – Pite van Biljon can always be relied on for runs and there is talent aplenty in Coetzee and Pretorius, while Budaza and Mothoa are bowling workhorses.

But a questionable batting line-up needs Raynard van Tonder to return to his prolific best. The Knights are fighting for their survival in the top division.

Also read: Proteas players set to spice up 4-Day Domestic Series finale