Damian Willemse signs ‘groundbreaking’ deal with WP and Stormers

Sports Reporter

One of South African rugby’s biggest prospects, Damian Willemse, has signed a new five-year deal that will see him play for the Stormers until 2027.

In what the Stormers call a “groundbreaking” deal the Bok fullback and recent flyhalf will turn out for Western Province and the Stormers until he is 29 years old — so, essentially, for the prime of his rugby career.

ALSO READ: Boks boost for Stormers as Willemse and Co return for Edinburgh clash

The 24-year-old made his Stormers debut at the age of just 18 back in 2017, and has since developed into one of the most dangerous backline players in the world.

He played an instrumental role in the Stormers claiming the inaugural United Rugby Championship title last season, featuring at both fullback and centre as a vital cog in an electric backline.

Stormers coach John Dobson said that securing a player of Willemse’s calibre on such a long-term contract shows the belief and positivity that is building around the future of the team.

‘Big impact’

“We have always known the potential of a player like Damian who has all the talent in the world. To have seen him develop over the last five years into the ultimate professional has been a privilege, and we are so glad that he has chosen to remain loyal to the only team he has ever played for.

“Damian has such a big impact on those around him and that influence will only grow over the next five years as we look to take this team to even greater heights,” he said.

Willemse said that he is delighted to have committed to the team he grew up supporting.

“Playing for the Stormers has always meant a lot to me, so I am very happy to know that I will be around for what will be a very bright future.

“The players and management here continually push each other to raise standards and I’m glad to know that I will be a part of that for the next five years,” he said.