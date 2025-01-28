Joe Root opens up on playing in SA20 and helping Royals go unbeaten in Paarl

The former England captain said he would like to return to play in the SA20 again at some stage.

Joe Root of Paarl Royals says he has enjoyed his time playing in the SA20. Picture: SA20

Current SA20 table-toppers, the Paarl Royals, will end their round robin schedule with a perfect five-from-five record at Boland Park in Paarl.

As things stand on Tuesday, the Royals are top of the points table with 28 points, followed by MI Cape Town (21) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (19).

The Royals have two games to play and are favourites to top the points table at the end of the league phase. They take on the Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers on Thursday before finishing with a match against the Sunrisers in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Several contributors

Former England captain Joe Root, who featured in his first SA20 campaign this season, said it has been a collective effort over the last few weeks that has got the Paarl-based team to the top of the log.

“We haven’t been heavily reliant on just one person, in batting and bowling,” said Root, who now returns home to prepare with the England team ahead of a trip to India and the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan.

“A number of players have chipped in and helped get us over the line in matches. We took the ego out of the team and focused on getting the job done.

“We’ve had great support here in Paarl and to make it a clean sweep at home is reward for the fans … it’s nice to give something back.”

Scoring runs

At home this season, the Royals beat the Sunrisers by nine wickets, beat MI Cape Town by six wickets, beat beat Joburg Super Kings by six wickets, beat Pretoria Capitals by 11 runs and beat Durban’s Super Giants by six wickets.

Their two away wins were against the Capitals in Centurion, when they chased down a target of 213 with just two wickets down in the only match that has seen two scores over 200 this season, and against the Super Giants in Durban when they won by five wickets chasing 143.

“We’ve had to be quite dynamic this season, playing on different surfaces, so to lose only the one game (to MI Cape Town in Cape Town) shows we’re trying to be smart in how we can make the most of what is in front of us,” said Root.

The 34-year-old, who scored 279 runs in eight innings at an average of 55.8 and strike rate of 140, said he’d like to return to the SA20 in future.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every moment being here. Of course I’m now going to miss the last stages of the tournament, but it’s never hard to go back to play internal cricket for your country. It’s one of the best privileges … you only have so long before it’s someone else’s opportunity.

“As much as I’ll miss it here, I relish the opportunity to play for England again. But, I’ll be keeping my eye on the guys to see how they go.

“I’ve made great friendships and met other people I’d never have gotten to know … that’s one of the special things about cricket.

“I’d love to come back at some point, because I’ve had a great time here.”