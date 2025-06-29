‘Just the beginning,’ says Pretorius after hitting 153 on debut for Proteas

The young batter continued his remarkable rise in world cricket by smashing an excellent century against Zimbabwe.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, seen here in action for the Titans, scored a century on debut for the Proteas on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Lhuan-dre Pretorius said his swashbuckling century was “just the beginning” following the Proteas batter becoming the youngest South African to score a century on debut on Saturday.

Pretorius, at just 19 years and 93 days old, surpassed Graeme Pollock (19 years and 318 days old, achieved in 1963) as the youngest South African to score a hundred on debut.

Pretorius smashed 153 on day one of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Saturday to help the Proteas close the day on 418/9.

‘Amazing’

Corbin Bosch also hit an excellent century batting lower down the order, while another debutant, Dewald Brevis, made 51 off 41 balls.

The young Pretorius said he was grateful to go past the record set by Pollock all those years ago.

“I’m grateful, it’s amazing,” said the youngster who came to prominence during this year’s SA20 competition. He backed up that showing by scoring plenty of runs in the domestic four-day competition, which helped get him selected for this Test series in Zimbabwe.

“It’s a dream come true,” he added about scoring a century on debut.

“I also got a message from AB (de Villiers), who said ‘well batted’. I’m lost for words actually.”

Asked what his message would be for any other youngsters starting out their cricketing careers, Pretorius said: “Just to back yourself, be mentally strong, trust your game, trust the people around you who help you. And then also, it’s about hard work, discipline, the things off the field that you carry into the game.”

Pretorius came to the crease with the Proteas in trouble early in their first innings at 23/3.

‘Play with a smile’

“It was doing a bit, the situation was tough, but when you’re playing for your country you must embrace the moment,” said the left-hander.

“I tried to enjoy it out there and play with a smile on my face. I love batting and hope I can do it again and again. This is just the beginning.”

Pretorius added the Proteas were now in a strong position in the Test going into day two.

“This is definitely where we want to be after day one. They bowled well early on, so we had to absorb some pressure, but it got nice to bat later in the day. It also started turning which is good for us, but there’s also a lot of bounce, and we’ve got some pace as well.”